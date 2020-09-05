FIL Ltd Sells 193,576 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 193,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.12% of Bank of Montreal worth $42,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

NYSE:BMO opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

