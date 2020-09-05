FIL Ltd Sells 1,846,759 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,846,759 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.01% of Valvoline worth $35,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Valvoline by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Valvoline by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 263,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

