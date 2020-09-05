FIL Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 311,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,651,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.17% of Docusign as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 6.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,265 shares in the company, valued at $62,903,926.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $1,754,516.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,297,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

DOCU stock opened at $216.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average is $142.45. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

