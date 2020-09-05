FIL Ltd Purchases 25,747 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.80% of Tetra Tech worth $34,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $381,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,727.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

