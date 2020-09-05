FIL Ltd Purchases 248 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.11% of Humana worth $57,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 55.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,851,000 after acquiring an additional 52,426 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 569.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,835,000 after buying an additional 291,414 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 417.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 72.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Humana by 360.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 135,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after buying an additional 106,288 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $413.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.10. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $431.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

