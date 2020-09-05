FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 644,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,041,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of Entegris as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $2,420,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 785.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 171,840 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 18.9% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 99.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 206,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 102,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 24.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

