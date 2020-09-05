FIL Ltd Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.48% of Atmos Energy worth $58,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.23.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $299,990 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

