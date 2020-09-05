FIL Ltd Has $39.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,257 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.17% of Ball worth $39,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Ball by 8,261.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after buying an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,470 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $84.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,481 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

