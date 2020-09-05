FIL Ltd Has $38.87 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,801 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.34% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $38,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,451,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 759,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 91,168 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $133,819.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,011.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,884 shares of company stock worth $12,473,054 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

