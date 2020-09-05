FIL Ltd Has $37.47 Million Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,189 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.32% of PagSeguro Digital worth $37,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,005,000 after buying an additional 1,711,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,373,000 after buying an additional 12,434,220 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,283,000 after buying an additional 2,279,052 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,878,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,354,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,177,000 after buying an additional 1,323,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

PAGS opened at $39.12 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

