FIL Ltd Has $35.47 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,143 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Becton Dickinson and worth $35,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after acquiring an additional 885,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $234.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

