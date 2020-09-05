FIL Ltd Cuts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.21% of Equifax worth $44,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $166.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

