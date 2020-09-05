FIL Ltd Buys 9,170 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Southern Copper worth $43,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3,477.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $406,531.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

