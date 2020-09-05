FIL Ltd Buys 500,700 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.95% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $34,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 423,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 806,829 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,160,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,991,000 after acquiring an additional 81,209 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOC opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOC shares. ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

