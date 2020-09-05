FIL Ltd Buys 2,002 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.36% of NVR worth $43,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,666,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NVR by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,826,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,931.93 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,318.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,939.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3,353.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

