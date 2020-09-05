FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,456 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.05% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $35,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.52.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $216.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $224.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,485 shares of company stock valued at $68,157,591. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.