FIL Ltd Boosts Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 148,527 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.18% of KBR worth $37,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $146,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of KBR by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

KBR opened at $24.60 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

