FIL Ltd Acquires 14,706 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

NYSE:HON opened at $166.69 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

