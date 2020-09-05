Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,285 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Genmab A/S worth $34,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 324.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,637,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.57.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 54.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

