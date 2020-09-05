Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,450 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $29,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $604.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.66. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $629.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,827 shares of company stock worth $63,786,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.25.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

