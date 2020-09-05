Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 98,207 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,207 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 46.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after buying an additional 2,852,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

