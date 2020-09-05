Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 31,599 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,599 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of ABIOMED worth $33,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABMD stock opened at $275.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $319.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.82.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

