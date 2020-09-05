Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 247,019 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 247,019 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fortinet worth $29,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,768 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

