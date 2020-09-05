Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 219,900 Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,120,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Azul worth $34,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Azul by 13.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Azul by 218.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Azul by 46.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 482,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Azul by 46.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of AZUL opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Azul SA has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

