Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,015 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Five9 worth $30,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $565,618.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $1,296,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,631,204.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,858. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

FIVN opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -296.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average of $98.30. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

