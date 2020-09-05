Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 97,455 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,455 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.70% of Blackline worth $32,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $94.06.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Blackline’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blackline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $1,072,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,013 shares of company stock worth $27,461,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.