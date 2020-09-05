Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 23,550 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $29,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.81.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $160.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.