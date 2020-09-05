Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 14,497 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.23% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $29,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.34. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

