Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Mdu Resources Group worth $29,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 26,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mdu Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

