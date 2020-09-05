Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5,849.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.26% of Waters worth $28,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $206.07 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.