Federated Hermes Inc. Has $36.47 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 190,661 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of Keysight Technologies worth $36,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $94.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

