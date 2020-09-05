Federated Hermes Inc. Has $34.66 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,214 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Hologic worth $34,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 37.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Hologic stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

