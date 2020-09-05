Federated Hermes Inc. Has $28.58 Million Stock Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,561 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Zendesk worth $28,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 17.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 943,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Zendesk by 792.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,978 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 99.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zendesk by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,829,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $569,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,392.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,337 shares of company stock valued at $10,271,223. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

