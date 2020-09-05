Federated Hermes Inc. Has $27.40 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,871 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,043,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,329,430,000 after purchasing an additional 441,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.97.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 361,722 shares of company stock worth $157,249,535. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $504.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.65 and its 200 day moving average is $347.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

