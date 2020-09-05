Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.34% of PTC worth $30,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in PTC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Insiders sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.