Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 55,578 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $34,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,398.7% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 241,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,244,000 after buying an additional 234,512 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70,340.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $207.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.27 and its 200 day moving average is $171.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. Insiders have sold 35,766 shares of company stock worth $7,469,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

