Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 4,766 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 704,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.59% of Smartsheet worth $35,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,772,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 62.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 63,095 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,162,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SMAR opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.