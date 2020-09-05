Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 615,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,747,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.98% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,545,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $950.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 3.11. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $451,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.