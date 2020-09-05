Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 91,938 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91,938 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $7,254,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,041,000 after buying an additional 69,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.