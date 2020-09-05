FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) Insider Sells £210,200 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,051 ($13.73), for a total transaction of £210,200 ($274,663.53).

FDM stock opened at GBX 1,038 ($13.56) on Friday. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,112 ($14.53). The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 990.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 868.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.56%.

FDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.94) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

