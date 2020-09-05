Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Terry Modock Owen Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fastenal stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,966,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,411 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

