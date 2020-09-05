Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,164 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Fastenal worth $29,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 458.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,078 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,950,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,965 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $28,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.27. 5,448,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,030. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

