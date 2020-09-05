Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) EVP John Lewis Soderberg Sells 500 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $24,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,030. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $11,971,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $5,422,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,315,000 after acquiring an additional 91,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

