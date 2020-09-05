Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Fanhua stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.96. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,676,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,559,000 after acquiring an additional 173,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 776,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 192,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

