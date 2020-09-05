Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.50% of Exponent worth $21,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 13.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 11.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 66.7% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $351,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $264,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,518 shares of company stock worth $5,911,108. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exponent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of EXPO traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.45. 253,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

