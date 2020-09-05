ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.46% of ExlService worth $53,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $201,868.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $79.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

