Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Trading Down 5.9%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.34. 655,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 866,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $742,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. Insiders have sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock worth $130,666,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
About Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.