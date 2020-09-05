Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Trading Down 5.9%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.34. 655,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 866,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $742,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. Insiders have sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock worth $130,666,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.