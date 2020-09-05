Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Evonik Industries stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

