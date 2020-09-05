Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,237 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

ES stock remained flat at $$86.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,197,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,171. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

