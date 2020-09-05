Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 137,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,799 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $7,991,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,114,000 after acquiring an additional 739,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $86.08 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.